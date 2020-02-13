TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,399,000 after acquiring an additional 210,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 199,117 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,366,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 279,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61,747 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.16. 335,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,690. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.12. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $89.45 and a 12-month high of $98.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.