Tristel (LON:TSTL) Sets New 12-Month High at $467.38

Shares of Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 467.38 ($6.15) and last traded at GBX 455 ($5.99), with a volume of 98586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.92).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $179.48 million and a P/E ratio of 45.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 391.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 328.51.

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

