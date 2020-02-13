Tristel (LON:TSTL) Sets New 12-Month High at $467.38

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Shares of Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 467.38 ($6.15) and last traded at GBX 455 ($5.99), with a volume of 98586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.92).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $179.48 million and a P/E ratio of 45.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 391.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 328.51.

Tristel Company Profile (LON:TSTL)

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.