Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Trivago had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TRVG stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 223,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Trivago has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

TRVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Trivago in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.27.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

