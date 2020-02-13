Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 875,300 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 986,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the third quarter worth $34,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Trueblue stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trueblue has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trueblue will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

