TrueUSD (TUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.40 Billion

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $142.48 million and approximately $1.40 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009779 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, Binance, Bitso and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.34 or 0.03483255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00247946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038584 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00148300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 142,427,721 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, Upbit, HitBTC, HBUS, IDEX, Zebpay, CoinTiger, Kuna, WazirX, Bitso, Binance, Bittrex, Crex24 and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

