Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCNNF. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Trulieve Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.08. 145,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,028. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.