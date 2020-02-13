Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 10,030 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.83. 262,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.