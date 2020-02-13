Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 1,925 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont owned about 0.08% of Penske Automotive Group worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $161,000. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

