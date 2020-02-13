Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 69 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 56,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.58. 7,891,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,024. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $274.10 and a 1-year high of $339.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

