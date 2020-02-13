Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

GILD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.78. The stock had a trading volume of 494,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,780,603. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

