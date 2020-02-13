Trust Co. of Vermont Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $94.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,435. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $82.45 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average is $90.19.

