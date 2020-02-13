Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,074 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in VF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

In other VF news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

VFC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.05. 1,660,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,078. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. VF Corp has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

