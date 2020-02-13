Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 246 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $176.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.53.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

