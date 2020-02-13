Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 8,115 Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont owned 0.06% of MSG Networks worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,978,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,090,000 after buying an additional 341,350 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,683,000 after buying an additional 158,311 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,429,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,416,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after buying an additional 202,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,544,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MSG Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 73,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,121. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. MSG Networks Inc has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $24.84.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

