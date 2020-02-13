Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. Tucows’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of Tucows stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,572. Tucows has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $90.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $635.08 million, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCX shares. BidaskClub lowered Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tucows currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $92,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,161 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,398.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

