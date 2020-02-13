Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,800 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TUFN stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,484. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 125.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TUFN. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

