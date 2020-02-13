Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.60-5.72 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.60-5.72 EPS.

NYSE:TYL traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $334.17. 302,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,234. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 0.87. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $196.88 and a twelve month high of $340.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.62.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $2,900,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at $21,366,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.22.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.