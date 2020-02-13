Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-5.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.204-1.224 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.60-5.72 EPS.

NYSE:TYL traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $338.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,918. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $196.88 and a 52-week high of $338.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.85 and a 200-day moving average of $278.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.11.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total transaction of $4,284,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

