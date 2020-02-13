Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Lifted by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,362 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $16,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock worth $3,011,152 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.18. 2,471,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,293. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

