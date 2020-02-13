UBS Group Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $450.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.29% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.89.

NYSE SHOP opened at $531.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.68. Shopify has a 12-month low of $169.56 and a 12-month high of $593.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

