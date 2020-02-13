UBS Group Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $450.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.29% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.89.
NYSE SHOP opened at $531.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.68. Shopify has a 12-month low of $169.56 and a 12-month high of $593.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.13 and a beta of 1.19.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
