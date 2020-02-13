UBS Group Trims Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price to $123.00

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $128.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. First Analysis lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.
CYBR opened at $119.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.13 and its 200-day moving average is $118.38. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $148.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cyberark Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
