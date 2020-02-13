UBS Group Trims Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price to $123.00

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $128.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. First Analysis lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

CYBR opened at $119.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.13 and its 200-day moving average is $118.38. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

