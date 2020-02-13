Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Shares Down 0.7%

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 151 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 152 ($2.00), 1,455 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($2.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $200.74 million and a P/E ratio of -25.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 133.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Unicorn AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.00%.

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

