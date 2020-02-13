Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Down 37.6% in January

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 754,700 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the January 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 980,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1,132.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE UL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $60.58. 654,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,007. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

