United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.

Shares of TSE UNC traded down C$0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$100.10. The company had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$98.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$95.53. United Co.s has a 12 month low of C$88.50 and a 12 month high of C$100.85.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

