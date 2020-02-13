United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.
Shares of TSE UNC traded down C$0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$100.10. The company had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$98.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$95.53. United Co.s has a 12 month low of C$88.50 and a 12 month high of C$100.85.
About United Co.s
Recommended Story: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.