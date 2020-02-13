United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Issues Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) updated its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.95–0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.14. United Fire Group also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to 0.56-0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded United Fire Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded United Fire Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of UFCS stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $46.54. 29,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 150.13 and a beta of -0.14. United Fire Group has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $55.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56.

In other news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $381,969.94. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

