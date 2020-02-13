United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to post $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.37. United Parcel Service reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.54. 2,492,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,067.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

