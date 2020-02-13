United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,334,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,620. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

