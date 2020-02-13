United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.45. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 4,327 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United States Antimony stock. Creative Planning increased its position in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,435,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 10.67% of United States Antimony worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

