Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,069. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.17%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,966,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $151,954.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,591 shares of company stock valued at $531,251. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Forest Products Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.