Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Universal Insurance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Universal Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:UVE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.70. 674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $61,572.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,458,200 shares in the company, valued at $42,754,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.86 per share, with a total value of $41,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,466,053 shares in the company, valued at $40,844,236.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $277,372 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UVE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

