Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Short Interest Update

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Shares of UVE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.63. 6,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $827.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Several research firms have commented on UVE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.08 per share, with a total value of $145,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,466,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,637,096. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.86 per share, with a total value of $41,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,466,053 shares in the company, valued at $40,844,236.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $277,372 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 62,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 71,633 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

