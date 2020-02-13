Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 463.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

