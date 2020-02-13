Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Announces Earnings Results

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

Shares of UE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.47. 38,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

UE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

