Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.41.

URBN stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.13. 23,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,437. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 44.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 56,874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 50.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 954,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $5,618,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

