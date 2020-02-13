US Bancorp DE Buys 495 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSU. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,256.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 314,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 291,269 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,801,000 after acquiring an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,649,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,321,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $151,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

KSU traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,292. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $103.58 and a twelve month high of $175.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

