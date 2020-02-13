US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3,474.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $90,946.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,296 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,442. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.12. The company had a trading volume of 43,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,566. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.00 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average is $112.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

