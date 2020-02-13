US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.74. The stock had a trading volume of 206,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,290. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $115.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

