US Bancorp DE Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RPM International were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 40,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.83.

Shares of RPM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,605. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.