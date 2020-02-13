US Bancorp DE Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,892,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 266,787 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,260,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 52,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,666. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $187.12 and a 12-month high of $270.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

