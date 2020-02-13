US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,549 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 129,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 11,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

E*TRADE Financial stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.48. 84,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

