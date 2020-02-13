US Bancorp DE Sells 130 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.19. 253,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,773. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.31. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $247.04 and a 12-month high of $295.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

