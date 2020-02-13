US Bancorp DE Sells 3,593 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.93. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SON. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

