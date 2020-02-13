US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

SCHG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,481. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.62 and a 1 year high of $101.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average is $88.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

