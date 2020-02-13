US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 82.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 116.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3,263.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1,041.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. ValuEngine lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.42. 640,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,739. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

