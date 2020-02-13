USDK (USDK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $55.00 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One USDK token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009566 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.47 million and $55.00 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDK has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.29 or 0.03485478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00255737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00150465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

