Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Utah Medical Products stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.89. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,283. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.18. Utah Medical Products has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $112.26. The firm has a market cap of $346.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $86,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $62,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

