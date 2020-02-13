VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 312,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 32,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 179,481 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 16.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 791,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 71,506 shares during the last quarter. 43.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,393. The company has a market capitalization of $122.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EGY shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.