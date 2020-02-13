Value Exchange International (OTCMKTS:VEII) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Value Exchange International Inc (OTCMKTS:VEII) fell 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Value Exchange International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VEII)

Value Exchange International, Inc provides computer systems services to retail industry in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company provides systems maintenance and related services comprising computer software programming and integration, and computer systems; Internet and information technology systems; and engineering, consulting, administration, and maintenance services, including e-commerce and payment processing, as well as systems development and integration services.

