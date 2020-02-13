ValuEngine Downgrades National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley cut shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Shares of NCMI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.78. 5,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,517. The company has a market cap of $612.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.69. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,367,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 63,442 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 672,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

