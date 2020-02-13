ValuEngine Lowers Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OPI. Mizuho began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,264. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.69. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,021,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,957,000 after acquiring an additional 563,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1,272.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 192,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,051,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after acquiring an additional 138,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 704.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 111,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

